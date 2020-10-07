



Financial experts on Wednesday said players and stakeholders in the fintech industry must take the issue of reconciliation seriously. This was shared at The Guardian Nigeria and Fintech1000+ webinar series anchored by the DeRemi Atanda who leads the strategy function of SystemSpecs. Cecilia Osoka, a professional accountant with over 27 years in the banking industry, […]

The post Experts suggests systemic solution to end reconciliation problems in fintech appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper