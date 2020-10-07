It’s time for executive, legislature to focus on welfare of Nigerians — Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is time for the executive and legislature to focus on what they have been elected or appointed to do which is to improve welfare of the people.

Osinbajo made this submission at the closing session of the two-day Joint Executive-Legislature Leadership Retreat on Tuesday in Abuja. According to him, there is no pure practice of the doctrine of separation of powers; hence the need for flexibility.

“The Anglo-American traditions that we hold on to in support of the separation of powers are not pure; so, for example the U.S. Vice President serves as the president of the Senate and presides over the Senate’s daily proceedings.

“In the absence of the Vice President, the Senate’s president pro tempore, and others designated by him, preside.

“ As one of the Senate’s constitutional officers, only the Vice President has the authority to cast a tie-breaking vote.’’Osinbajo said that in the country that had the most advanced…