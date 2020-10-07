Lagos Assembly set to criminalise encroachment on LASU lands | The Guardian Nigeria News

• VC alleges military annexing school’s property

• House approves N153 billion for Lagos rail mass transit

• Ogun to execute 60 projects across 20 local councils

Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the management of the Lagos State University (LASU) to come up with a legislation that will criminalise anybody or a group of people that encroaches on the land of the institution.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance and a member of Public Account Committee (PAC), Mr. Rotimi Olowo, who gave the directive, yesterday, during an interaction with the institution’s management, enjoined the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who appeared before PAC for 2019 auditor-general’s report, to hastily reclaim all incursions on the lands belonging to the institution.

Olowo said invaders should be kept at bay because LASU is on the way to greater deeds and would need the lands for infrastructural growth. Fagbohun, who expressed gratitude to the…