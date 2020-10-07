Military eliminates more bandits, recovers rustled animals, rescues kidnapped victims in north west zone | The Guardian Nigeria News

The military says its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to record tangible achievements in their quest to rid the entire North-West zone of Nigeria of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other sundry criminalities.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops had on Sept. 25, smashed a criminal syndicate and recovered 43 cows, six goats and eight sheep in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said that two dane guns were recovered from the fleeing rustlers during the encounter, adding that the recovered animals had been handed over to their rightful owners.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops, deployed at Kauran Namoda in Zamfara, successfully intercepted a herd of suspected rustled cattle while the suspected rustlers fled into the bush abandoning the animals.

He added that troops continued with aggressive patrols of…