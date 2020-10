Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing. This is the first time the Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to two women in the same year in its 119-year history. This takes the number of women who have […]

