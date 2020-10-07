Rihanna Apologize For Using Islamic Verse At Lingerie Fashion Show





Rihanna apologized to the Muslim community on Tuesday following criticism for using a song that sampled a recitation from Islam’s sacred hadith during her recent Savage X Fenty fashion show. The Barbadian singer whose show was initially praised for its inclusivity was called out by several Muslim on social media for disrespecting the religion. Rihanna, […]

