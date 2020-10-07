SON DG targets quality local production, reduced red tapes





The newly appointed Director-General and Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Farouk Salim has stated that efforts would be geared towards reducing red tapes and stimulating the production of quality goods locally for self-sufficiency. Salim took over the baton of leadership from the former DG, Osita Aboloma. Sharing his vision for the organisation, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper