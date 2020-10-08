3 Beauty Benefits Of Baking Soda For Your SkinGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

So many times, it has been advised to avoid the use of chemicals on your face. This is to avoid unnecessary breakouts that may be dangerous to your skin.

However, there are some everyday home items that are beneficial and you will not need to break the bank to get. One of these items is Baking Soda, what some call baking powder.

There are so many health and beauty benefits of baking soda. It also has little or no side effects. Below are some beauty benefits of baking soda according to Be Beautiful:

Clears Acne and Breakouts

The exfoliating, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of baking soda for skin can help reduce the reoccurrence of pimples and acne. To use baking soda as an acne-fighting agent, mix 1-2 tsp. of the compound to a gentle facial cleanser. Mix warm water to turn it into a paste-like consistency and apply on affected areas. Leave for 10-15 minutes and wash off with warm water.

Tightens Pores

Baking soda shrinks the size of…