Concerned Abia Professionals set to commission isolation centre | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Concerned Abia Professionals has announced the commissioning of ‘Abia Care Centre’, a 50-bed ultra-modern isolation centre with a functional molecular laboratory fully built and equipped by the group.

This was contained in a statement the CAP made available to journalists on Tuesday, and signed by one of its Project Implementation Committee members, Mrs Mary Ikoku.

According to it, the event will hold on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, by 12:00 noon.

“To commission, the project is the Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, while Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is the chief host,” the statement read.

It also read, “The aim of the project is to ensure Abia citizens get adequate emergency healthcare services in the event of a pandemic as well as to guarantee the state’s readiness for any eventuality from COVID-19 in the state.

“The health facility will also assist the state government in the…