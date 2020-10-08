EFCC presents first witness against Adeherself





The Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission on Wednesday presented one Samuel Orie, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc as its first prosecution witness, against Social media Influencer Adedamola Adewale, also known as Adeherself. The anti graft body stated that Adeherself was re-arraigned for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper