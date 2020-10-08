EndSARS Protest hits Lagos, Abuja





Nigerians on Thursday protested against brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police. The protesters stormed police headquarters in Abuja and Lagos with placards inscribed with #Endsars, ‘Nigeria police stop killing us’, and ‘say no to brutal injustice’ among others. The protest which started on Wednesday with […]

