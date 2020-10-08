Ezekwesili to co-chair 2020 global women leaders forum | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senior Economic Adviser, Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been invited to co-chair the upcoming ‘Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders 2020’ and scheduled to hold from November 9 to 11, 2020.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Ezekwesili, which was signed by the President of Women Political Leaders Global Forum, Silvana Koch-Mehrin and Chair of the Reykjavík Global Forum, Hanna Birna Kristjansdottir.

“It is in this spirit of optimism that WPL would like to invite you to be part of this symbolic convening in the distinguished role of co-chair of the Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders 2020,” the letter read in part.

It stated, “A fervent advocate against extremism, corruption and gender-based violence and a committed champion for issues of gender parity and the preservation of the rights of women and girls, your dedication to these important causes is exemplified in all your endeavours.

“As an economic…