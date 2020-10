Four persons are feared dead in the gas explosion that occurred in Baruwa area of Lagos on Thursday morning. National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the explosion occurred around 6.am at Best Roof Gas Station located at Unity Bus Stop, Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimoso Local Government Area of the State. […]

