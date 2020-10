33-year-old rapper Olawale Hassan professionally known as Golide 1 has been sentenced to 10 years and 3 months in prison for raping a woman in 2017. According to reports, the rapper made advances to the woman at a venue in Southend back in February 2017 claiming he was a music producer. She turned down his […]

