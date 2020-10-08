On World Teachers’ Day, stakeholders lament poor funding, deplorable infrastructureFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As the nation joins others to celebrate this year’s Teachers’ Day, ADELOWO ADEBUMITI takes a look at the teaching profession, challenges and how it can be repositioned for improved performance.

Among passionate professionals in the world, teachers are exemplary because of their desire to want to keep imparting on tomorrow’s leaders – children.

They are seen as crucial partners in the growth and development of a nation, particularly the training of young ones. Without developing human capacity, the growth of any nation may be in jeopardy.

The Director-General, National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Garba Azare, once said that investment in teachers and education is imperative for the attainment of qualitative education.

To enhance the level of the country’s educational system, Azare said 25 per cent of the budget should be allocated to the sector. He noted that a well-motivated teacher would put in his best and encourage others to join the…