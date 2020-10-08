PTF releases fresh guidelines for schools reopening nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has released fresh guidelines for the reopening of schools nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that this followed the earlier directive by the PTF that schools were free to reopen as of October 12.

Addressing journalists at Thursday’s briefing of the PTF in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr Sani Aliyu, said the fresh guidelines which schools must strictly adhere to were developed by the PTF in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Education and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Aliyu added, “Schools and educational bodies that plan to reopen must have detailed communication protocols that include parents, school health teams, school authorities, and local state officials.

“They must also have a system for providing regular updates to parents, staff,…