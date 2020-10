US President Donald Trump on Thursday called Kamala Harris, who is making US history as the first Black woman vice presidential candidate, a “monster.” Trump, far behind in the contest for the White House on November 3 and doing especially badly in polling of women voters, used the word twice, calling the Democrat “this monster.” […]

