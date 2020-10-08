TSS: NAPPS appeal to FG to establish special grant for private school teachers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has appealed to the Federal Government to establish a special grant/ palliative fund for private school teachers across the country.

The appeal is coming on the heels of the approval of a new special salary scale for teachers in public basic and secondary schools by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela made the appeal when he led other members of the association and the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria APSON on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He explained that the gesture will not only encourage both public and teachers in delivering better services but will also make government fully committed to supporting education system in all ramifications in the country.

He said ” we commend the federal government for the recent approval of a special salary scale and new retirement age for teachers in commomoration of the World…