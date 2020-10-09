Assistant commissioner of police, 9 senior officers dismissed





The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of ten senior Police Officers and the reduction in rank of nine others. The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for eight Officers, reprimand for another 10 and letter of warning for three other Officers. Three Officers were however exonerated from punishment. According to PSC […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper