ASUU: Only workers captured by IPPIS will receive salaries, Buhari insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says only federal workers that have been captured by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform will continue to receive salaries.

Buhari said this when he presented the 2021 budget of N13.08trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), currently on industrial action, has vowed never to key into the IPPIS platform, as demanded by the government.

NAN reports that ASUU had since claimed to have developed an alternative salary platform for University workers.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said that the union’s ongoing strike would continue in spite of the government’s decision to reopen schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started our industrial action before the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

“All the issues we raised…