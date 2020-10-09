



Street protests against a notorious Nigerian police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have received an invaluable boost from several countries with many celebrity supports. On Friday, the #EndSARS hashtag was trending not only in Nigeria, but in the UK, Canada, and the United States. The hashtag has remained on Twitter’s Nigeria top 10 trend table […]

The post #EndSARS protests gaining global attention appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper