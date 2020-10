•Gunmen abduct 24 passengers Some youths yesterday recovered the bodies of two pregnant women and two men killed by flood a fortnight ago in Omeligboma, Oko community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. The four people were said to have drowned when the boat they boarded to escape the ravaging flood capsized. […]

