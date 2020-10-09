MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List MIPAD hosts recognition, awards ceremony, unveils 2020 Global List

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Recognition and Awards Ceremony recorded massive success on Sunday, Oct 5th as outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent around the world were recognized for their positive contributions to the world.

The ceremony was part of MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week following the opening of the 75th…