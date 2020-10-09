Nigerian-born Yinka Faleti is running for secretary of state in the US | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Nigerian-born lawyer Yinka Faleti is running for the office of the secretary of state in Missouri in the United States of America.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to protect the right to vote for Missouri families, to ensure that your voice will be heard by your elected officials through ballot measures, as well as securing our elections,” Yinka said in a statement on his campaign website.

“My entire professional career, from serving in the military to practising law to my work with nonprofits, I have always sought to be a problem-solver and someone who continually moves further upstream to get things done.

“Yinka is running to increase opportunities to vote, reduce barriers to voter participation and protect and honour our ballot initiative process.”

Faleti is the Democratic Nominee for Missouri Secretary of State. Born in Lagos, he immigrated to the United States at the age of seven, arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport. Yinka’s story is one that is inspiring…