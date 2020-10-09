Oba’s palace submerged in flood, scores of residents rendered homeless in Ekiti





The palace of the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, was among the many buildings sacked by flood in Ekiti, on Thursday night, reports the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN). A NAN Correspondent reports that the Thursday rain which began at about 6 pm and lasted for hours, rendered many residents homeless as their […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper