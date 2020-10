The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, to 6.pm on Saturday, October 10 in Ondo State. Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said the order is part of efforts by the high command to ensure effective coordination of public order and […]

