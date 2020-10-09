Priest Arrested For Allegedly ‘Filming Himself Having Threesome On Church Altar’





A Catholic priest identified as Reverend Travis Clark has been arrested for allegedly recording a sex tape of himself with two porn stars, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng. It is gathered that the trio was caught in the act y a passerby in the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Louisiana on September […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper