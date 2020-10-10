COVID-19: WFP commences distribution of food items to 200,000 people in Kano, Lagos, FCT | The Guardian Nigeria News

World Food Programme yesterday commenced distribution of food items worth US$3 million to the less-privileged people in Kano, Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ease the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The WFP intervention in the three hotspots cities is part of the contribution to UNDP’s One-UN Basket Fund Project designed to assist the urban poor to mitigate the humanitarian crisis occasioned by the global pandemic.

Officially inaugurating the disbursement of the food items in Kano, WFP country representative, Paul Howe disclosed that 67,000 persons will physically take delivery of the food bags in each of the franchise states and FCT.

Paul who explained the urgent need of WFP to save humanity from hunger in Nigeria posted that COVID-19 has grown beyond a global health crisis into a global ‘food pandemic’ of historical proportions.

He said the WFP intervention will be complemented by the generous donation of 2,000 metric tons of food valued at US$1…