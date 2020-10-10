High expectations as tourism, hospitality bodies visit Kangiwa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry have continued in their hopes that the recently appointed Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, will not fall short of expectations in repositioning the institute.



No doubt, the apex government training institute for the nation’s tourism sector had remained relegated for reasons blamed on poor funding and lack of visionary leadership.



But with the recent appoint of Kangiwa as a substantive chief executive, lots are expected of him as a practitioner in the industry, who understood the needs and the challenges prior to his appointment.



During a courtesy visit on the D.G by some key officials of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the body pledged its cooperation and support to help the D.G actualize his vision and mission, which the DG said earlier, was to reposition the institute for better training and service…