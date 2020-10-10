Offset Admits He Is Stressed And Misses Cardi B Amid Divorce





Grammy award-winning rapper Cardi B got fans talking weeks ago when she filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset. The three-year marriage had been rocked by accusations of Offset’s infidelity from the start with Cardi announcing earlier that she wanted to file for divorce. She appeared to later change her mind and stuck with […]

