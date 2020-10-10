Police shoot dead bystander during #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso





A bystander was shot and killed in Ogbomoso in Oyo State, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday by the policemen dispersing #EndSARS protesters. It was unclear if Jimoh Isiaq was among the young Nigerians protesting against police brutality before he was shot. He was rushed to Bowen University Teaching Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. But […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper