Seyi Makinde confirms death of #EndSARS protester in Ogbomosho after police denial





Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday confirmed the death of Jimoh Isiaka, one of the EndSARS protesters in Ogbomosho, a town in Oyo State. “I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of one of our children, Jimoh Isiaka, who was shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso. He later died […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper