The Next Titan to ignite entrepreneurial skills of Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality show, The Next Titan Nigeria is set for the seventh season with plans to scout for ambitious entrepreneurs whose business ideas are outstanding irrespective of the new normal COVID-19 has brought.

The show, which gives young and vibrant youths opportunity to showcase their talents, is poised to ignite the entrepreneurial skills in Nigerians.

These contestants will live together for 10 weeks in the same house, and battle one another over 10 tough business tasks by demonstrating their entrepreneurial acumen with outstanding business ideas, commercial insight and business savvy to stay out of eviction to win the grand prize of N10, 000,000 for the support of their business idea or existing business.

Prior to the pandemic, the process starts by allowing the contestants pitch their business ideas through auditions at different zones in Nigeria.

But this year, due to the “COVID-19”, the audition, according to the organisers, will be…