Vote buying, low compliance with covid-19 protocol characterised Ondo election – Yiaga Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Civil Society Organisation, Yiaga Africa, says the Ondo State governorship election was marred with vote buying and inadequate compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

Dr Aisha Abdullahi, Co-chair, Yiaga Africa 2020 Ondo Election Observation Mission, stated this on Saturday at a press conference on situational report on the election.

Abdulahi commended INEC for early arrival of materials to polling units which saw large turnout of voters.

Abdulahi said it received reports of vote buying from Akure South, Ose, Ondo West, Ilaje and Akure North with the secrecy of the ballot being compromised.

“Despite attempts by polling officials to prevent voters and party agents from showing how ballot papers were marked, these electoral offenses occurred in the presence of security personnel who made no attempt in some cases to reprimand the culprits,” she said.

She also decried that there was minimum observation of social distancing across all the polling units observed.

Abdulahi, however,…