8 Acne Myths Standing Between You And A Clear SkinGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

I’m sure you came into this conversation wondering the difference between acne and pimple? Well, it’s simple: Acne is a disease while a pimple is one of its symptoms.

Acne is a skin condition affecting the hair follicles and oil glands. Under the skin, pores are connected to glands that produce an oily substance called sebum – This helps to coat, moisturise and protect the skin. These glands [that produce sebum] and pores on the skin are connected by a canal known as follicle – which is usually in the form of thin hairs growing on the surface of the skin.

When dead skin [from the surface of skin] and sebum mix, they form a blockage in the hair follicle. The addition of bacteria from the skin into this mix leads to inflammation which then results in bright red pimples as seen in acne.

With this explanation in place, let’s go through acne myths to see why they aren’t true:

