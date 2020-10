Ondo State Governor and Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN got a landslide victory in his Polling Unit 6, Ward 5, in Ijebu Owo where he polled 413 votes.

His closet rival Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 12 votes.

Ondo State deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) had no votes.