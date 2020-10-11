Drake Lends Support To #EndSARS Protest





Multi-award winning rapper and singer Drake has joined a growing list of international celebrities raising awareness about the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria. Drake today in an update on his Instagram Story reposted an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, the Nigerian-British talent manager and socialist who is best known for being Skepta’s manager. “Pls check […]

