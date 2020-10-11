Ganduje suspends special adviser for anti-Buhari comments | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State governor Umaru Ganduje has suspended his media aide for “unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.”

“I’ve never seen a govt with zero empathy like that of Buhari,” Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a special adviser to Ganduje on media, tweeted with his verified Twitter handle @Dawisu on Saturday.

“So many times when his people are going through difficult time and expect some sort of shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so.”

One of the the tweets has been deleted.

Kano State commissioner for information Muhammad Garba said in a statement that said the suspension of Yakasai took immediate effect.

He said that, although the media aide has owned up the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, it may be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

Yakasai posted the tweet at the height…