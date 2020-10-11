IGP bows to pressure, dissolve SARSNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police across all formations in the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

The IGP, who announced the dissolution of the unit at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja, noted that all officers and men currently serving in the Unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He said, “New policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery, and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad shall be presented in due course.

According to him, “A Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum will be formed to regularly interface with the leadership of the police at all levels and advice on police activities.

“To deal with the reports of crimes committed against citizens, an investigation team will be constituted which will include civil society organisations for transparency, and…