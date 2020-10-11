Leave Akure or be held responsible for break down of law and order – APC group tells Makinde





A group in Ondo State, the United Front (UF), has called on the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to leave Akure, the Ondo State capital with immediate effect, or be held responsible for any break down of law and order in the capital city. The group also described Makinde as baby Governor without capacity, […]

