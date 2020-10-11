



The Nigerian Government has extended suspension of electricity tariffs by another one week. The decision was taken on Sunday in Abuja at the resumed negotiation between the Federal Government and Labour. The negotiation committee is scheduled to meet over the next 60-90 days to resolve other outstanding issues. The revised Terms of Reference (ToR) for […]

The post Nigeria extends suspension of electricity tariffs by one week appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper