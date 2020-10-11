Nigerians Reacts As IGP Dissolves SARSGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

For days now, Nigerians home and abroad have taken to social media as well as flooded the streets to protest police brutality and harassment in the country.

The protest that continues to gain momentum has the protesters calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police unit.

The widespread protest has seen prominent Nigerians, as well as international celebrities, lend their support to the cause.

Bowing to the demands of the people, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu earlier today announced that the SARS has been dissolved across all formations in the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

The IGP made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja. He noted that all officers and men currently serving in the Unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He said: