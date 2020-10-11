Police attacks #EndSARS protesters in Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Police Force have dispersed Abuja EndSARS protesters with live bullets, water cannons and tear gas.

Adebayo Raphael, co-convener of the Centre for Liberty, narrated how the police onslaught on citizens happened on Sunday.

”Fellow Nigerians, we have just been tear-gassed. I can’t see well now. My glasses are damaged. Some got shot on the back of the head,” Adebayo said.

”They used teargas. They shot at us directly, and they used their water cannons.”

The protesters had converged to demand an end to police brutality and the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) unit which is notorious for human rights violations.