We remain focus on the fight against insurgency, banditry – BuhariNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari, says his administration remained focus on the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

The President stated this on Saturday during Combined Passing Out Parade for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the President was the reviewing Officer during the passing out parade

“We remain focused in the fight against insurgencies arm baditry and others forms of criminality across the nation.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.”

According to him, the broad contexts to which the officers will be deployed is complex, fluid and dynamic, as such they must keep pace with the ever changing…