Ajayi’s family writes Lagos agency over land grabbers’ intrusion | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some months after the death of the founder of First Foundation Hospital, Dr Olutosin Ajayi, a lawyer, Mr. Akinjide Isola, has called on the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to intervene over intrusion on the deceased’s property by land grabbers, destroying structures erected on the land in Opebi area of Ikeja.

According to the lawyer, less than a month after Ajayi died, armed hoodlums invaded the property situated at Afolabi Awosanya Street, Opebi. “We reported to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Police Command at Onikan, Lagos. The police instructed them (land grabbers) to stay away from the property pending when investigations would be concluded.

“Despite the police instructions, the land grabbers mobilised themselves and went back to the land, vandalised structures, materials, and started working day and night,” he said.

Ajayi died on April 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the doctor who tried in vain to save the life of…