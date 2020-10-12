Claiming Covid-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight | The Guardian Nigeria News

US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared himself immune to Covid-19 and ready for a fight as his White House race against surging rival Joe Biden enters its critical final weeks.

Trump’s doctors gave him the all-clear Saturday to return to the campaign trail after he was ruled no longer a coronavirus transmission risk — although he has yet to be declared virus-free, and his immunity claim is unproven.

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune,” Trump told Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The word immunity means something, having really a protective glow.

“So now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement like his opponent,” Trump added — in a jab at Democratic challenger Biden, who has taken a far more cautious approach to campaign in a pandemic.

But it is not yet clear to what degree contracting Covid-19 confers immunity, with early studies…