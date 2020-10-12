Court halts Kwara labour strike over minimum wage





The National Industrial Court in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, on Monday granted an exparte order restraining labour unions in Kwara from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage. Granted by Justice D.K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the Industrial Court, the order […]

