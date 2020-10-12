Early Monday accident claims 4 lives on Lagos -Ibadan expressway | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four persons were confirmed dead on Monday in an early morning accident involving a Mazda bus and a Daf truck around Saapade bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Umar said that the accident occurred at 2:50am and was caused by route violation and dangerous driving.

He explained that the truck driver drove wrongfully against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus.

The FRSC boss added that six people were involved in the accident which comprised of five male adults and one female adult, saying that four persons died which comprised of three male adults and one female adult.

“The accident involved a Daf truck marked AGL 813 XX and a Mazda bus with registration number FDY 265 XA,” he said.

Umar explained that the deceased had been deposited at FOS mortuary in Ipara.

The sector commander discribed the crash as avoidable, saying that it…