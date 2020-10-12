Ethnic fault lines show as IGP dissolves SARSNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• IGP bows to pressure, North, South disagree

• Wizkid leads London ‘jubilation’

• Disbandment cosmetic says HURIWA

Yesterday’s dissolution of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad by Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu triggered mixed reactions. While youths and socio-cultural organisations in the South welcomed the announcement, which followed weeklong protests in major cities of the country, some northern interests insisted that SARS was useful for their region.

IGP Adamu who succumbed to pressure after an emergency meeting with a worried President Muhammadu Buhari disbanded SARS across all formations, the 36 State Police Commands, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The IGP, while noting that the dissolution was in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, hinted that all officers and men of the now-defunct anti-robbery squad were being redeployed with immediate effect.

The IGP who made the announcement at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja noted…