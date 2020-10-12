History repeats self, Akeredolu wins in divided Ondo South, CentralNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (left); Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo State Governor-elect, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; his wife, Betty; Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his wife, Joy; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; his counterparts from Kogi, Yahaya Bello and Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola after Akeredolu was declare winner in Ondo State gubernatorial election at Owo town…yesterday. PHOTO: NAJEEM RAHEEM

Buhari, APC, Lawan, others hail election, congratulate gov
• Yiaga Africa faults poll, says votes traded between N1000 and N7,000
• Akeredolu thanks Buhari, Tinubu, citizens

There were mixed reactions yesterday as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who hails from Owo, Northern District, emerged victorious at the poll. He was declared the winner by the returning officer of the Independent National…



