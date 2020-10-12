History repeats self, Akeredolu wins in divided Ondo South, CentralNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Buhari, APC, Lawan, others hail election, congratulate gov

• Yiaga Africa faults poll, says votes traded between N1000 and N7,000

• Akeredolu thanks Buhari, Tinubu, citizens

There were mixed reactions yesterday as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who hails from Owo, Northern District, emerged victorious at the poll. He was declared the winner by the returning officer of the Independent National…